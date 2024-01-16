The epilogue for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC dropped last week, but the fun hasn’t stopped yet. Since the release of the Indigo Disk epilogue, The Pokemon Company has been trickling out additional info and gifts for fans, including a new Rotom Phone Case to celebrate the epilogue.

Pokemon fans who love Kitakami or the latest ghostly legendary Pokemon Pecharunt can now get a shiny new on-theme phone case for their Rotom Phone in the game. The new Rotom Phone case is purple and black, paying homage to Pecharunt’s colors and Ghost/Poison typing. It features depictions of the Loyal Three alongside Pecharunt. If that sounds like your style, here’s how to get it for your avatar.

When is the Neo Kitakami Rotom Phone Case Available?

The new Neo Kitakami Rotom Phone case, celebrating the Indigo Disk DLC epilogue, first became available on January 15, 2024, meaning you can get it right now.

There is currently no posted end date for this free item, which will be distributed as a Mystery Gift via a special code.

How to Get the Neo Kitakami Rotom Phone Case in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The new Rotom Phone case doesn’t require a special quest or hunting down a hidden NPC like some previous cases, and it’s also not for sale in Paldea’s shops. Instead, this exclusive new case is being distributed as a Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. While there’s no end date announced just yet, most Mystery Gifts expire eventually, so you grab the case now if you want to add it to your collection.

To get the Neo Kitakami Rotom Phone Case, players should head to the menu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and click the PokePortal option.

From there, click on Mystery Gift, then Get With Code/Password. At this point, your Nintendo Switch will connect to the internet if it isn’t already connected.

Enter the code NE0R0T0MC0VER . The code won’t quite fill the allotted boxes, but this won’t be an issue. You will be prompted to select the gift you want to receive from the menu. It will be listed as “Clothing Gift,” which is a little confusing, but rest assured, this will get you the Rotom Case.

Once you see the confirmation that your Mystery Gift redemption was successful, the Neo Kitakami Rotom Phone Case will be available as an option in the outfit menu under the Rotom Phone section.