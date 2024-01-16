Indigo Disk Competitive Berry Guide: How to Prepare Competitive Pokemon with Berries

If you want to get competitive in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll have to collect items that can help you prep. While Fresh-Start Mochis is the best way to reset EVs, they’re pretty hard to obtain if you play alone.

As Pokemon battle, they gain effort values that improve their stats. The only issue is once you’ve trained up to the Pokemon League and beyond, you’ll notice that these stats are quite scattered. To reset them, you’ll need some items to help get everything back to zero to earn stats in the right places and prepare for battle. If you don’t have the DLC, there’s still a way to reset these stats through Berries.

All EV Reduction Berries

While Fresh-Start Mochi is the best item for resetting stats, those without the DLC for the Teal Mask can’t play Ogre Oustin to get any. This is where Berries come in, some of which can help reset stats little by little as your Pokemon consumes them. They all make your Pokemon friendly while reducing a specific stat. Below, we’ll list each berry you’ll need to obtain for EV reduction and what stat it reduces.

Grepa Berry : Lowers Special Defense EVs by 10 points.

: Lowers Special Defense EVs by 10 points. Hondew Berry : Lowers Special Attack EVs by 10 points.

: Lowers Special Attack EVs by 10 points. Kelpsy Berry : Lowers Attack EVs by 10 points.

: Lowers Attack EVs by 10 points. Pomeg Berry : Lowers HP EVs by 10 points.

: Lowers HP EVs by 10 points. Qualot Berry : Lowers Defense EVs by 10 points.

: Lowers Defense EVs by 10 points. Tamato Berry: Lowers Speed EVs by 10 points.

Where To Find EV Reduction Berries

When hunting for Berries, there are plenty of places to find them no matter where in the game you are. You can find all Berries from the following sources:

Sparkling Items

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you see something shiny, always pick it up. It will usually be something like a Berry or a stone, while Poke Ball items on the ground are more likely to be TMs or other special items. Sparkling items on the ground can be found just about anywhere, but places like rivers, deserts, or wide-open wild spaces have sparkling items in higher quantities than cities or populated areas.

Porto Marinada Auctions

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re looking for a specific Berry, there’s no better place to search than an auction. Relying on the RNG of a Sparkling Item on the ground can be tough, which is why it’s good to stop by the Porto Marinada Auction every chance you get to buy things at face value instead of wondering what you might find next.

You can only win the item if you’re the highest bidder, so make sure to sell your Nuggets and Star Pieces before you go to the auction. To unlock your ability to auction, you’ll need to beat Cascarrafa’s Gym Leader first to unlock the feature in town.

Tera Raid Battles

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another way to get Berries in droves and quickly is by participating in as many Tera Raid battles as possible. Not only do these Tera Raid Battles reward you with Exp Candies and Feathers that can help improve a Pokemon’s EV stats, but also with Berries that can deplete EV stats or serve other functions. While the reward list for Berries encompasses all of the Berries rather than exclusively the EV-removing ones, the benefits far outweigh the time it takes to get a single Tera Raid Battle under your belt.

Psychic Gym Challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’ve completed the Psychic Gym Challenge already, doing it again is probably the best way to obtain some EV-depleting Berries. Doing this simple Gym Challenge again doesn’t just reward you with random Berries but actually gives you exclusively EV-related Berries as a reward.