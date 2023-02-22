How to get the Orb of Primal Flames in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has a large amount of side quests to tackle for anyone who strays off the beaten path. The Waking Shores is full of secrets to discover and stories to explore. One such quest sees you help a group of explorers create an orb to help get through a powerful magical barrier. One part of the quest chain can be a bit confusing. Here is how to get the Orb of Primal Flames to complete the Rapid Fire Plans quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

How to complete the Rapid Fire Plans quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Screenshot by Gamepur

The quest giver for Rapid Fire Plans is located in The Waking Shores at the Life Vault Ruins. The exact coordinates for Acadia Chistletone are 66.6, 56. Upon picking up the Rapid Fire Plans quest, Acadia will want you to collect the Orb of Primal Flames for her from the Primalists and their minions. You can find the mobs needed to collect the orb at the Hornswog Hollow south of here. The exact coordinates are 69.8, 65.4.

Where to find the Orb of Primal Flames in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach Hornswog Hollow, you will need to kill any of the following mobs to loot Primal Flame Fragments:

Primalist Magmashaper

Destructive Flames

Ashen Spark

Each of these enemies has a chance to drop a Primal Flame Fragment. Once you collect eight of them, you can open up your bags and right-click them. Doing this will craft the eight Primal Flame Fragments into the Orb of Primal Flames needed to complete the quest.

With the orb in hand, you can return to the Life Vault Ruins and turn the quest in to Elementalist Taiyang, who is right next to the original quest giver, Acadia. Now you can continue the quest chain and experience the other secrets in the Dragon Isles.