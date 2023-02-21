Where to turn in Titan Relics in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight – Titan Relic Turn in location

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has quite a few reputation items to collect as you explore the Dragon Isles continent, and the game does not always do a good job of telling you where to turn in these discoveries. Titan Relics are one such uncommon token that you will start to accumulate in your bags. Titan Relics can be given to an NPC in Valdrakken to get 15 Reputation toward the Valdrakken Accord faction. Here is exactly where to go to turn in Titan Relics in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Where to find Sorotis to turn in Titan Relics in World of Warcraft

The NPC you are searching for is a blue Dracthyr named Sorotis located inside a building on the west side of Valdrakken. The exact coordinates for their location are around (X:26, Y:40). If you have the TomTom addon installed, you can utilize the following script to mark it on your map:

/way Valdrakken 26 40

Talking to the NPC will give you the option to turn over Titan Relics for 15 Reputation each. If you happen to have a large amount of Titan Relics, Sorotis will let you turn in multiples at once to save some time.

Where to find Titan Relics in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Titan Relics do not have a specific spot for farming them. They are acquired through the following means:

Caches earned through turning in keys to Wrathion or Sabellian in the Obsidian Throne area of the Waking Shores

Your weekly cache from Centaur Hunts

Magical chests that are hidden around the Dragon Isles

The Valdrakken Accord is an important faction in Dragonflight as it has some great rewards to unlock and even more story beats as you progress through their ranks. It is one of the easier factions to max out, but Titan Relics are a great way to speed up the process.