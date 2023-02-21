World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has a lot of mysteries to solve while exploring the Dragon Isles. Curious players will quickly stumble upon a large red Hornswog guarding a small cave that will smack you away if you try to pass through it. There is a way to get rid of this mean toad though, provided you know where to look. Getting into the cave rewards you with the Hidden Hornswoggle Hoard, which can be looted to get the Roseate Hopper battle pet. Here is how to get the Hidden Hornswoggle Hoard in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Where to collect the items needed to loot the Hidden Hornswoggle Hoard in World of Warcraft

In order to get the bully to give up the goods, you are going to need to create a treat to lure it away. There are three items you need to collect spread across the map. Here are the locations of each of the items:

Well-Preserved Bone – Found at (X:66.1, Y:55.3) at the Life Vault Ruins in the Waking Shores.

– Found at (X:66.1, Y:55.3) at the Life Vault Ruins in the Waking Shores. Adventurer’s Lost Soap Bar – Found at (X:39.6, Y:84.7) at the Wild Preserve in the Waking Shores.

– Found at (X:39.6, Y:84.7) at the Wild Preserve in the Waking Shores. Marmoni’s Prize – Found at (X:47.7, Y:83.6) at the Dragonscale Basecamp in the Waking Shores.

How to get the Possessive Hornswog to move in World of Warcraft

You will find the Possessive Hornswog at (X:64.6, Y:69.4) in The Waking Shores just north of the Ruby Life Pools. Bring all three of the above items to its location, and right-click them to create an Observant Riddle “Treat.” Target the Possessive Hornswog and use the treat to cause it to move away.

You are now free to enter the cave and loot the Hidden Hornswog Hostage box for the Roseate Hopper. This battle pet is a pink and purple frog in the aquatic family. This reward is also part of the Adventurer of the Waking Shores achievement for Dragonflight.