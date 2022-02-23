How to get the Osmiomancy Gloves exotic gauntlets in Destiny 2

Osmiomancy Gloves are powerful new exotic gauntlets introduced in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen that takes the Stasis Coldsnap grenade to the next level. Exclusive to Warlocks, the Osmiomancy Gloves make the already strong Shadebinder subclass even stronger. While Osmiomancy Gloves are definitely worth getting, doing so might prove to be a little difficult. In this guide, we will cover how to get your hands on the new exotic gauntlets and cover its cold new abilities.

How to get Osmiomancy Gloves

Complete the Legendary campaign

The first method of wielding the new Osmiomancy Gloves is a hard one. If you fight your way through the legendary version of The Witch Queen campaign on a Warlock and complete it, you will be rewarded with either the exotic Osmiomancy Gloves or the Secant Filaments exotic leg armor. While this method isn’t the most reliable due to the 50/50 chance, you are at least guaranteed an exotic upon completion.

Solo Legend or Master Lost Sectors

The next and more guaranteed way of obtaining the Osmiomancy Gloves is by completing either a Legend or Master level difficulty Lost Sector as a solo player. While this isn’t the easiest of tasks, you have a high chance of getting the new exotic gauntlets upon completion. Remember that Legend and Master Lost Sectors are on a daily exotic drop rotation, so if you don’t see exotic gauntlets in either of the Lost Sectors, you may have to wait a couple of days.

Osmiomancy Gloves abilities

Osmiomancy Gloves are perfect for the Stasis warlock player who loves freezing anything and everything in sight. Its ability is called Fervid Coldsnap and it essentially buffs every aspect of the Coldsnap grenade. Your Coldsnap grenades have an additional charge that recharges quicker on direct impact. The seeker spawned from Coldsnap grenades travels further.