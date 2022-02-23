How to get the Outbreak Perfected Catalyst in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is finally here and with it comes the return of several different exotic weapon catalysts that have been missing from the game for a while now. One of those catalysts is for the fan-favorite Outbreak Perfected, a SIVA-infected pulse rifle that can kill an entire group of enemies with just a single burst. While you used to be required to complete a mission to obtain the Outbreak Perfected catalyst, The Witch Queen has made the process much easier for players to fully power up their favorite exotic weapons.

How to get the Outbreak Perfected Catalyst

As of the launch of The Witch Queen the only way to unlock the Outbreak Perfected catalyst is by completing playlist activities such as Gambit, strikes, or Crucible. This means that getting the catalyst is largely RNG-based, but depending on how many catalysts you already own, you should be able to get the Outbreak Perfected catalyst pretty quickly. Remember that you will actually need to own the Outbreak Perfected for the catalyst to drop, so be sure to stop by the Monument to Lost Light in the Tower if you don’t currently own the exotic pulse rifle.

Once you do get the Outbreak Perfected catalyst you must unlock its full ability by getting kills with the weapon. You can do this practically anywhere in Destiny 2, but we recommend using the Shuro Chi checkpoint in the Last Wish Raid to quickly kill a lot of enemies and fully level up your catalyst. Once fully unlocked, the catalyst will give your access to the Disease Vector perk which will increase nanite damage and spawn more nanites on final blows.