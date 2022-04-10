How to get the Overflow Bloodbag legendary amulet in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Fans of dark magic come forth. There is an amulet in the Wonderlands perfect for you if you want to gather up all the health from your foes. The Overflow Bloodbag’s ability activates only while your health is full. This ability increases your maximum health each time you heal from dark magic. This can cause your health to skyrocket to unbelievable amounts, especially if you play as a Graveborn. Here is how you can get the Overflow Bloodbag legendary amulet in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get lucky and obtain the Overflow Bloodbag very early in your game. This is because, like most legendary items, the amulet is a world drop. World drop items are ones that are able to drop from any notable loot source in the Wonderlands. Notable loot sources include things like chests, Lucky Dice, bosses, and minibosses. Pretty much anything that drops loot can drop this item. There is, however, a way you can farm the Overflow Bloodbag. You just need to know where to look.

You won’t be able to farm this legendary amulet for a long time. This is because you need to progress through the game to the point where you reach the Fearamid. Once you reach the Fearamid, make your way through the level to the catwalk with the lightning on it. Instead of crossing the catwalk, continue to the left to where the drop for the Ancient Obelisk is. You can easily reach this area from the Catwalk of Obliteration fast travel site. You will need to farm the Death Rattler to obtain the legendary amulet. Make sure to increase your Loot Luck before farming for the item to increase your chances of getting it.