How to get the Panther Statue in GTA Online’s Cayo Perico Heist

Diamonds were the most desired items to steal in a heist in GTA Online for the longest period. However, with the introduction of Cayo Perico Heist, the Panther statue is now the most coveted item in the game. The Panther statue, encrusted with beautiful sapphires, is worth a whopping $1.9 million.

How to get the Panther Statue

To acquire the Panther statue, just start the Cayo Perico Heist similar to any other heist but make sure to select the statue as the desired target. Once done, make the necessary preparation and gear up for the upcoming heist. Start the heist and steal the statue successfully to complete the task.

Apart from the Panther statue, players can steal other valuable items during the Cayo Perico Heist. These are:

Hard Bearer Bonds– $1.1M in Normal and $1.21M in Hard mode

Hard Panther Statue– $1.73M in Normal and 1.9M in Hard mode

Hard Pink Diamond– $1.3M in Normal and $1.43M in Hard mode

Hard Ruby Necklace– $1M in Normal and $1.1M in Hard mode

Sinsimito Tequila– $900K in Normal and $990K in Hard mode

Unfortunately, the Panther statue is disabled as of now in Cayo Perico heist, and interested players cannot acquire it. However, it should come back soon and when it does, make sure to grab one.