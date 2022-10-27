How to get the Papa John’s cosmetics in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

It’s celebration time for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players, as Activision has patterned up with Papa John’s Pizza bringing free rewards and a unique cosmetic to the game. Furthermore, Papa John’s Pizza has also launched a Call of Duty-inspired food item, ensuring the gamer in you is satisfied both in-game and in real life.

How to get Papa John’s cosmetics in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Gamers, ATTEEEEENTION! 🎮 The Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II Bundle is back! Lock ‘n’ load up on any large pizza, classic side or ghost chilli chicken side for just £18.99 and get 3 #ModernWarfare2 #MWII free in-game items! Who's game? Just give us the order. 🍕 #CallofDuty® pic.twitter.com/zjcDVld6gW — Papa Johns UK (@PapaJohnsUK) October 20, 2022

As part of the collaboration, you will get Double XP tokens allowing for a faster level-up. However, that’s all you can get when it comes to free in-game rewards.

While getting double the XP is always appreciated, most players would be eyeing the limited Papa John’s cosmetics. To do so, you will have to order the Call of Duty of bundle, which costs £18.99. It includes a large Pizza, and you can take any classic side or the exclusive Ghost Chilli Chicken side (CoD inspired) with it. The cosmetics you get include an in-game Emblem, Calling Card, and Weapon Charm.

Keep in mind the offer is only applicable for online orders, and you won’t get the bundle while a dine-in. Once you place an order online, you’ll get an email containing a code for the rewards. You just then have to copy-paste the code on the dedicated Call of Duty Papa John’s website, and the rewards will be yours. The offer runs until November 20th, 2022, although you can redeem the code until December 31st, 2022.

If you are unaware, the bundle can only be bought through Papa John’s UK. However, Activision is also collaborating with Little Caesars, allowing US players to earn the same rewards.