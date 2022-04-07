How to get the Peg Leg legendary melee weapon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are builds that you can make that rely on movement speed to deal extremely high damage. The Peg Leg weapon can help with that. This weapon’s special ability increases your movement speed by 30% whenever you perform a melee attack. Of course, this effect doesn’t stack, but it does keep you moving faster. This ability also increases your reload speed by 40%, making reloading a breeze. Here is how you can get the Peg Leg legendary melee weapon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This weapon is considered a world drop legendary item. That means that his weapon can drop from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources are bosses, minibosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and even normal enemies. As long as it can drop loot, it is a loot source. Unfortunately, obtaining the weapon this way can be pretty difficult and time-consuming. Luckily, there is a way to farm for the Peg Leg to make things go a little quicker.

Before you can farm for the Peg Leg, you will need to progress through the campaign to the point where you can enter Wargtooth Shallows. When you can get to Wargtooth Shallows, you will be able to complete a story mission called Ballad of Bones. This mission ends with you fighting the boss LeChance. You can farm LeChance after completing this mission by going to the Wreck of the Tempest’s Scorn fast travel point. You can easily defeat LeChance using frost weapons as well. Remember to raise your Loot Luck stat before farming for any legendary weapons. This can be done by finding Lucky Dice, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and equipping gear that raises the stat.