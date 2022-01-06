How to get the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio in GTA Online

The beginning of 2022 brought the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio to GTA Online. It’s a high-performance sports car complete with a sunroof. If you want to get behind the wheel of this sleek and stylish vehicle, you’ll have to drop quite a substantial amount of money. However, you’ll first need to find it at the online automobile dealership.

Head to Legendary Motorsport

Image via Rockstar Games

The Pfister brand in GTA Online is based on the real-world equivalent of Porsche. From its unique body to the shape, color, and overall design of the badge, it’s pretty clear that Pfister takes after the German car manufacturer. To get your own Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio, go to the Legendary Motorsport business page and search for the car.

You will also want to make sure your pockets are lined with cash. It’s by no means the most expensive car on the lot, but it is quite pricey. You will need $1,797,000 in order to walk out with the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio. At that price point, it is the most expensive Pfister in GTA Online. The Comet S2 Cabrio joins the ranks of the Pfister Astron, Pfister Growler, Pfister Comet SR, Pfister Comet Safari, Pfister 811, and the Pfister Comet.