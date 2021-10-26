How to get the Platinum Clothes pre-order in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Game Freak is giving out the clothes that the protagonists wear in Pokémon Platinum as a free, limited-time pre-order bonus for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Pokémon Platinum was the third game in the fourth generation of Pokémon games that served as a successor for the original Diamond and Pearl. Platinum had features and functions that weren’t in Diamond and Pearl, which included the distortion world and upgraded Gyms.

Fans were hoping that some of those elements from Platinum would make it into Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl. However, the clothes from Platinum are currently the only thing from the game that is making into the new remakes.

To get the Platinum clothes, players will need to have played a copy of the game by February 21, 2022. The games will release on November 19, so that gives gamers a three-month window. Players will also need to have an internet connection, yet don’t need a Nintendo Online membership. If players are connected they can get the clothes from the Get via Internet option in the Mystery Gift function in the main menu of Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl.

It’s the same way how Game Freak is handling The Baneful Fox mask in Legends: Arceus. It takes around two hours of playtime before players can gain access to the Mystery Gift function, and they can change outfits as soon as they hit the Metronome Style Shop in Veilstone City.