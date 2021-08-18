How to pre-order Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

For those who have wanted to return to the Sinnoh region in the Pokémon world, you’ll be able to explore it once again in the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, and Shining Pearl Nintendo Switch release. The game will be releasing on November 19, but before then, you’ll have the option to pre-order the game to ensure you receive your copy before it releases. You can choose to purchase one copy of the game or purchase both of them to grab all Pokémon available from the game. This guide details how you can pre-order Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You can visit the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl website page to pre-order the game. On the website, you can choose to grab one or both games. Next, you’ll be taken to the Nintendo eShop main page, where you can choose to purchase a physical copy of the game from a list of available options near your location.

Alternatively, you will also have the option to purchase a digital copy, which you can download before the game’s arrival on November 19. However, you won’t access the game until midnight in your timezone based on the purchase location.

There are no pre-order bonuses, or additional unlocks by grabbing the game early. It is a remake of the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games, with new features additions that were unavailable in the original game. Still, much of the core story and gameplay elements will return.