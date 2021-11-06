How to get the Pop Goes the Nightingale achievement in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Unlike most of the achievements specific to Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Polina Petrova, “Pop Goes the Nightingale” calls for you to get up-close and personal with your enemies, rather than snipe them from afar. This guide will explain how to unlock this achievement, and also tell you the best level to snag it in.

To unlock “Pop Goes the Nightingale,” you have to kill 15 enemies using silent takedowns immediately after exiting crawlspaces while playing as Polina Petrova. Polina can navigate through crawlspaces much quicker than the rest of Vanguard’s main cast, and as such, her levels are littered with them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

One might be tempted to try to tackle this achievement the first time they play as Polina in the level “Stalingrad,” but this challenge is best saved for the mission “Lady Nightingale.” About halfway through the mission, you’ll end up in a department store filled with crawlspaces, which unsuspecting Nazi guards just so happen to love to hang around. Check every crawlspace you see, and if there’s a guard on the other side of it, pop out for a quick stealth takedown before sneaking back into the shadows. A few minutes of stealthily striking should unlock this achievement for you.