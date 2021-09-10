How to get the Quantum Computer Plans in No Man’s Sky Expedition Three: Cartographers

To complete Autodiagnostics: 2 in No Man’s Sky Expedition Three: Cartographers, you’ll need to fit a Quantum Computer into your new ship. However, you don’t have the plans to build this, so there’s no way you can do so until you get them. This guide covers how to get those plans and get a head start on the Quantum Computer building.

Complete Power Surplus

To get the Quantum Computer Plans, you need to complete the Power Surplus Milestone. This is the second Milestone in Phase two of the Expedition, but you need to complete it before attempting the first one. Power Surplus requires you to power up your base and provide 150 units to batteries or other devices. The easiest way to do this is to build four Biofuel Generators and run them with between 300 and 400 Condensed Carbon at once. Once you’ve completed Power Surplus, you can claim the Quantum Computer Plans as a reward. You’ll have to pick this up from the Expedition menu and click on the Power Surplus icon to get the reward to drop.

How to build the Quantum Computer

Screenshot by Gamepur

The components you need to build the Quantum Computer are one Microprocessor, one Antimatter, and 25 Chromatic Metal. Gather and craft all of these, and you can craft and fir the Quantum Computer in your ship, allowing you to finally complete Autodiagnostics: 2.