How to get the Rainbow Panda in Blooket

Blooket is a great way to help students learn and keep them engaged in the classroom with exciting review games. One of the most exciting aspects of the game is collecting different Blooks. Blooks are special player avatars that can be unlocked in-game after spending the special in-game tokens on boxes that contain various Blooks. One of these Blooks is a special ultra-rare Chroma Blook called Rainbow Panda.

Obtaining the Rainbow Panda

When players answer questions correctly and win rounds, they earn in-game tokens. The Rainbow Panda is contained in a box called the Safari Box that costs 25 of the in-game tokens to open. The Rainbow Panda is a Chroma Blook, which means it has a .02% chance of being obtained from the Safari Box. Almost certainly, players who have this Blook are going to want to show it off, but even if not, the Blook can be sold for 300 in-game tokens.

There are many different Blooks waiting to be discovered

There are multiple boxes that can contain many different rare and exciting Blooks. There are even special events that have limited time Blooks, such as the Lovely Frog that was available for Valentines Day for a 24 hour in-game event.