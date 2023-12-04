How to Get the Rune of Flanking in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery
Want to add a powerful Rune to your Hunter’s arsenal in WoW Classic? Here’s how you can find the Rune of Flanking in Season of Discovery.
WoW Classic: Season of Discovery focuses on exploring and discovering new content in the world of Azeroth, especially finding the new Runes that provide new spells and abilities for your class. For Hunters wanting to focus on more melee-centric builds, the Rune of Flanking is an excellent option for filling out your build.
Finding the Rune of Flanking can be a bit tricky if you aren’t sure how to go about it, so to help you track down this Rune, we’ve put together this guide with details on how to get the Rune of Flanking in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery, including the location of the bait needed, and where to find the rare beasts needed to get this Rune.
Where to Find the Rune of Flanking in WoW Classic: Season Of Discovery
To find the Rune of Flanking, you’ll need to find a rare enemy in your starting area and defeat them to get this Rune. However, you’ll need to do a few things first before you can find and fight this enemy, namely, find some food.
This enemy will only spawn in specific locations, and if you have bait to lure it out, and depending on what race you are and your starting area, this bait will vary. In my case, I’m playing an Orc Hunter, so I needed Durotar Pig Meat, but for Night Elf, it will be something else.
Thankfully, these meats drop quite regularly if you are killing the right enemies. Below, we’ve listed the meats and enemies that drop them and separated them by race so you can see exactly what you need for your Hunter depending on where you are leveling up in Season of Discovery. As some extra help, we have also highlighted locations where you’ll find these enemies on a map.
|Race
|Meat Needed/Dropped
|Location
|Dwarf
|Dun Morogh Pig Meat
|Night Elf
|Teldrassil Bird Meat
|Orc/Troll
|Durotar Pig Meat
|Tauren
|Mulgore Bird Meat
Once you have found this meat, you cannot carry any more, but this shouldn’t be an issue since you only need the one unless you happen to die when fighting this mini-boss. Once you have your meet, you can move on to finding your prey and go about finding the Rune of Flanking.
Finding the Rune of Flanking Mini-Boss in WoW Classic: Season Of Discovery
Once you have your required meat, you need to find the beast’s hideout in your starting area. Your bait will have a short description of how it’s used, and in that, there will be a hint as to where you need to take and use it to find your prey. For my Orc Hunter, this was on a small island in the bottom right of my starting zone called Echo Isles.
Despite this hint, it can still be tricky to find exactly where to go, so like with the meat, we’ve listed out each beast and where you can find them in each area so you aren’t struggling to find them.
As for the boss itself, it’s not that tough since they will only be around level 7 and a rare enemy, unlike other enemies, like the Wandering Swordsman or Unleashed Nature Spirit, so as long as you are around that level, you shouldn’t have much issue. I took it on at level 10 and had my pet, which made beating my enemy, Raluk, very easy.
Getting the Rune of Flanking
Once they are defeated, you’ll loot Rune of Flanking from the enemy, can learn this Rune, and then apply it to your legs Rune slot. This Rune is designed for Hunters who intend to lean more into melee-focused combat or melee-weaving style builds.
This Rune causes you and your pet to deal damage simultaneously and increases your Mongoose Bite and Raptor Strike damage by 10% for 10 secs, stacking up to three times. On top of that, Raptor Strike has a 20% chance to reset the cooldown on Flanking Strike. This strengthens melee-focused Hunters and gives you more emphasis on your close combat capabilities.