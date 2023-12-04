WoW Classic: Season of Discovery focuses on exploring and discovering new content in the world of Azeroth, especially finding the new Runes that provide new spells and abilities for your class. For Hunters wanting to focus on more melee-centric builds, the Rune of Flanking is an excellent option for filling out your build.

Finding the Rune of Flanking can be a bit tricky if you aren’t sure how to go about it, so to help you track down this Rune, we’ve put together this guide with details on how to get the Rune of Flanking in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery, including the location of the bait needed, and where to find the rare beasts needed to get this Rune.

Where to Find the Rune of Flanking in WoW Classic: Season Of Discovery

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the Rune of Flanking, you’ll need to find a rare enemy in your starting area and defeat them to get this Rune. However, you’ll need to do a few things first before you can find and fight this enemy, namely, find some food.

This enemy will only spawn in specific locations, and if you have bait to lure it out, and depending on what race you are and your starting area, this bait will vary. In my case, I’m playing an Orc Hunter, so I needed Durotar Pig Meat, but for Night Elf, it will be something else.

Thankfully, these meats drop quite regularly if you are killing the right enemies. Below, we’ve listed the meats and enemies that drop them and separated them by race so you can see exactly what you need for your Hunter depending on where you are leveling up in Season of Discovery. As some extra help, we have also highlighted locations where you’ll find these enemies on a map.