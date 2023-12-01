WoW Classic: Season of Discovery is leaning into the exploration and discovery aspects of this seasonal version of the game. Players need to find and explore the world to unlock their new Runes, as well as complete puzzles, and defeat special NPCs. For this guide, we’ll be talking about a warrior-specific NPC, the Wandering Swordsman.

This NPC drops a powerful rune that warrior players will want to get, but finding this NPC can be tricky since Classic WoW and the Season of Discovery are all about finding your own way. To help you find this NPC and get this reward, we’ve got all the details on where to find the Wandering Swordsman in each zone.

Where To Find The Wandering Swordsman In WoW Classic Season Of Discovery

The Wandering Swordsman can be found in several locations in Dun Morogh, Durotar, Elwynn Forest, Mulgore, and Tedrassil. This human NPC with blue armor will be standing in certain locations in each of the mentioned areas. He will not be aggressive, as he has the green name denoting he is a friendly NPC, at least for the moment.

Only one of this NPC can be spawned at a time, and it seems the location is random between several set points in almost every zone, with the undead area Tirisfal Glades being the only area players haven’t found the NPC yet. In my case, I found them in Mulgore as my Tauren warrior, in the bottom right area of the zone.

Below, we have listed all the coordinates of the currently known Wandering Swordsman locations and will update this guide if and when more are found.

Zone Coordinates Dun Morogh 53.6, 47.6 Durotar 41.4, 49.0

41.0, 49.6 Elwynn Forest 22.0, 72.6

22.2, 73.6

25.4, 70.0

30.2, 73.2

38,0, 75.4

38.8, 74.6 Mulgore 60.2, 67.6

40.6, 53.2

45.6, 36.4

51.8, 39.2 Tedrassil 43.8, 76.8

62.6, 71.8

Once you find this NPC, interact with them, and they will ask you for a duel, which, being the warrior you are, you should accept, though it’s not an easy fight.

Defeating the Wandering Swordsman in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery

The Wandering Swordsman is a level 7 rare NPC in Season of Discovery, which means it’s not an easy fight for lower-level characters. To defeat them, your best bet is to party up with other players who can help you beat them. It is ideal to have a healer and one DPS so you can be healed and have someone to deal more damage. I was not so smart when I first found them, and my character met their demise pretty quickly since this NPC will hit rather hard.

Alternatively, you can level up a bit and come back to find them, as you will likely be stronger with more abilities by that point.

Getting the Rune of Blood Frenzy Reward

After beating this NPC in a duel, they will drop an item you can loot, rewarding you with the Rune of Blood Frenzy that you can attach to your chest piece.

This rune will cause you to gain three Rage whenever you deal bleed damage to an enemy, making it a rather strong rune to find early in Season of Discovery. Like other runes, once you have this and learn it, you will permanently be able to use it via the Rune Engraving system and can change it out or place it onto armor whenever you choose.