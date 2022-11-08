How to get the SA2 Soap Shoes in Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Adventure 2 has quite the support crowd. The decades-old game had three different playstyles, a hero and villain story, and was the last time we saw the Chao Garden in a Sonic game. Oddly enough, it also featured a partnership between Sega and Soap Shoes, a company that made shoes designed to let you grind on rails, a move that made its debut for the hedgehog in Sonic Adventure 2. All these years later and Sonic’s SA2 Soap Shoes have not been in any other game, but you can acquire them in Sonic Frontiers if you want. Here is how to get them.

How to get the Sonic Adventure 2 Soap Shoes in Sonic Frontiers

To get Sonic’s Soap Shoes in Sonic Frontiers, all you need to do is sign up for the game’s newsletter before January 31. To do this, go to the game’s official website and scroll down until you see the section talking about the iconic Sonic Adventure 2 shoes.

Click Subscribe to Newsletter, and you will be given a form to fill out with your information. Be sure to select the right platform that you are playing the game on in this form. To be able to get the code for the in-game item, you have to have both checkboxes marked that you know about the privacy policy and are willing to get emails from Sega. After you click Subscribe to the Newsletter, go to your email box and find a confirmation email from Sega. If you don’t see it, check your Spam folder.

After you have confirmed your email, you should receive another email from Sega saying you are signed up and that they will email a code for the platform you are playing on within a few days. Unfortunately, there is no way to speed up the process here, so just keep an eye on your inbox and you should get a code to put into your platform’s store to get the item in-game.