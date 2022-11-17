Can you replay chapters in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me?

As a choice-based narrative game, The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me forces you to make some tough decisions. Many players like to live with whatever decisions they make and see where the story takes them. However, you might want to redo a scenario if you make a mistake, which is where replaying chapters comes into play. You’ve been able to replay chapters in previous Supermassive Games’ titles, so is The Devil in Me the same?

How to replay scenes in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

Screenshot by Gamepur

The good news is that you absolutely can replay any scene in The Devil in Me. To do this, you just need to go into the main menu, navigate to the solo or multiplayer mode of your choice and select the option to choose a scene. You can then scroll through all of the scenes you’ve played thus far. When you pick one, you’ll be given the option to either overwrite your current save or start a new file.

As you could probably guess, if you overwrite your current save, you’ll lose any progress you’ve made thus far. It’s important to note though that any secrets or pictures will carry over across any playthrough. You’ll still be able to view them all; the menu will just let you know that you haven’t found them in your current playthrough.

Replaying chapters is as simple as that. If you make a mistake and get one of the five main characters killed, just quit out to the main menu and try again. Do remember that The Devil in Me doesn’t have any way to skip dialog because it’s choice-based. You’ll have to replay everything in a chapter to get to the decision you messed up, but it’s worth it if you’re trying to get the “save everyone” ending.