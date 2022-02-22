How to get the season 16 Artifact in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

Season 16 officially kicks off the long awaited Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen. While asking Guardians to solve a few unique mysteries that appear early on in the expansion, and bringing many new mechanics to the foreground, certain staples of seasons past are still present.

The seasonal Artifact is one such staple that players have come to terms with, and The Season of the Risen doesn’t stray from this tradition. Players will be able to retrieve the seasonal artifact, the Synaptic Spear, shortly after completing the free introductory mission to The Witch Queen expansion.

After completing the first mission, players will find themselves on the new planet of Mars, with Ikora Rey standing in the distance on the left. Another short mission will be offered, where players will learn new mechanics, and then report back to Ikora. Once turning that quest in, the seasonal artifact is unlocked, and players can then begin to explore the newest expansion of Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen in earnest.

As with every new season, bear in mind that this introductory mission will need to be completed without an artifact. This means that any past unlocks that you’ve been leaning on will, rather unceremoniously, be absent.