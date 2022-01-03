How to get the Season of Heritage: XP Challenge Timed Research in Pokémon Go

The Season of Heritage: XP Challenge Timed Research task gives you several unique items and exclusive encounters in Pokémon Go. Similar to the other Timed Research challenges you receive in Pokémon Go, you need to complete it in a timely fashion before it goes away, and many of these challenges have you working your way through the game. But for the Season of Heritage: XP Challenge, it’s special and a bit more exclusive. Here’s how you get the Season of Heritage: XP Challenge Timed Research on your account in Pokémon Go.

It’s important to note not every player in Pokémon Go will receive this Timed Research. The only way to unlock it for your account is to repurchase the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto ticket before January 10. You can buy that ticket on the official website for the event, and you’ll need to grab the Gold or Silver version of the ticket. The tickets are almost identical, but some feature a handful of exclusive Pokémon encounters and better chances for specific Pokémon to appear as shiny versions.

After you grab the ticket from the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto website, you then need to log into your Pokémon Go account on your phone before January 10. If you don’t, the ticket won’t go through. Also, if you miss this timer, even if you buy the ticket, you won’t receive the Season of Heritage: XP Challenge research on your account.

Once the XP Challenge is active on your Pokémon Go account, you can start working your way through it to unlock all of the rewards. You have until January 31 at 11:59 PM in your local time zone to complete. You’ll also gain access to the February Timed Research that begins on February 1.