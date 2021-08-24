How to get the Season of the Lost season artifact Wayfinder’s Compass in Destiny 2

The start of a new season in Destiny 2 means there are a handful of new activities and a new rotation of things for you to do. For those who have been playing for several seasons, some of it might feel the same, but for the Season of the Lost, several plot points lead to the upcoming expansion, The Witch Queen, set to release on February 22, 2022. Each season also introduces an artifact that you’ll be leveling up to increase your light level and one that you’ll modify to your playstyle. You’ll have to get the artifact first.

You’ll need to work your way through the starting mission when Season of the Lost begins. Make sure your Destiny 2 file has been properly updated before jumping into the game. If everything is good to go, you should start by jumping into a mission where you, Crow, and Saint-14 attempt to hunt down Osiris. When you reach the end of the mission, Mara Sov will offer you an object called the Wayfinder’s Compass before you leave and return to the H.E.L.M.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can access the Wayfinder’s Compass at any time by opening up your inventory and clicking on the item on the bottom left portion of your menu. You’ll be dropped into the Wayfinder’s Compass artifact menu, where you can select the various mods that you want to purchase for your character, increasing your light level and making it easier to damage certain enemies you’ll encounter throughout the Season of the Lost.

You can reset the Wayfinder’s Compass by hitting the ‘reset artifact’ button in the artifact menu and spending 10,000 glimmer.