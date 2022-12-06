Every season in Destiny 2, players receive an artifact to increase their levels as they play through the game. The artifact also comes with multiple mods and upgrades that you can use to boost your weapons and increase your armor’s overall strength as you progress through the game. For the Season of the Seraph, you’re going to receive the Seraph Cipher. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Season of the Seraph Artifact in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Season of the Seraph Artifact in Destiny 2

The Season of the Seraph Artifact unlocks upon completing the first mission in the game after you’ve bought the Season of the Seraph Season Pass. You will make your way to Europa, where Clovis’ facility is under attack. Multiple forces are invading him, and you must make your way inside the research area to protect Clovis and ensure this A.I. is not taken to the Witness. Not only do you need to save Clovis, but you will also need his help to rebuild Rasputin, the Warmind.

Related: How to get The Manticore exotic in Destiny 2

Upon completing this mission, Clovis agrees to work with your, Osiris, and Ana as you attempt to rebuild the Warmind. You’re going to return to the H.E.L.M., and then there’s an area of the ship that unlocks on the right side of the map. Make your way over there, and there will be an Exo that Clovis is using to communicate with you and the H.E.L.M. When you speak with it, the Exo will hand you the Seraph Cipher, and you’ll unlock the artifact for the rest of the Season of the Seraph.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can level up the artifact by completing any activity in Destiny 2 and working through the Season of the Seraph. Quests, dailies, weeklies, dungeons, and raids will be the best way to level it up and increase your Light Level consistently.