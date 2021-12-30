How to get the Second Sight bow in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Second Sight is a legendary bow added to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey with the crossover story that ties in with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It has an interesting perk and is a great bow to grab in the early stages of the game if you want an advantage over enemies. This guide explains how to get the bow and what’s special about it.

Search the Pirate Warehouse

Screenshot by Gamepur

Second Sight is hidden away in a chest in the pirate warehouse location in the Heart of Korkyra region. You’ll pass through here while completing the quest Not All Treasure Should be Found in the main storyline on Korfu. You need to use your eagle to thoroughly search the location and find the large chest on the top floor of one of the buildings here. Second Sight is inside that chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Second Sight stats

Screenshot by Gamepur

Second Sight will drop for you at your current level, meaning you can get it at level 99 if you’ve already finished the main game or level 14 if you’ve only just started. It gives you +9% to Hunter damage, +4% to Assassin damage, and has the unique perk that gives you +200% to headshot damage but -100% to Warrior and Assassin damage. You can offset this loss with an engraving to boost your other stats if you want, meaning this bow provides massive headshot damage with almost no drawbacks.