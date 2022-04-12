How to get the Shangra Island Token in Lost Ark

As you’re following the various quest lines in Lost Ark, you’re going to stumble across many islands. The nature of the game world means that you’ll spend a lot of time traveling from one island to the next as you grind your way to the higher-level skills and equipment.

One of these islands is called Shangra Isle, the exclusive home of the delicious Firm Peach. This item is not only good for you, but it is the key to getting the island’s token.

How to get the Shangra Isle token

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re trying to get the Island Tokens in Lost Ark, you’ll know that some are easier to get than others. Shangra Isle isn’t a particularly difficult token to get, but it is one of the more tedious. To get it, you’ll need to collect a staggering 5600 Firm Peaches by doing the repeatable quests on the island.

How do you amass so many peaches? Lots of time and grinding, to be honest. The main island quests only net you around 120 Firm Peaches a day, which would take you somewhere in the ballpark of 47 days to complete. If you want to get this token sooner, you’ll need to walk around the island and destroy the Peach Blossoms that spawn around the island. Destroying each of them will give everyone in the party two Firm Peaches, so your best bet is to walk around the island in a group and help each other farm the item.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It will still take you a long time to get the 5600 Firm Peaches needed to purchase the Thousand-year-old Tree Bud in the Shangra Isle shop. Once you manage it, you take the Tree Bud to the giant tree marked on the map above. Go inside and you will enter a shadow realm within the tree. There is another giant tree within this realm. Plant the bud beside it and the Island Token will appear in your inventory.