How to get the Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Artifact Set in Genshin Impact

The Shimenawa’s Reminiscence is an upcoming Artifact Set that will be added to Genshin Impact in Update 2.0. The set focuses on giving the user increased attack damage and using their elemental casts to increase their attacks.

The set is great for characters who do a lot of physically attacking with weapons, and also spam low-cost abilities that generate a lot of energy.

The Emblem of Sever Fate set offers the following bonuses:

2-Piece Set: Attack + 18%

4-Piece Set: When casting an Elemental Skill, if the character has 15 or more Energy, they lose 15 Energy and Normal/Charged/Plunging Attack damage is increased by 50% for 10s.

How to get the Emblem of Severed Fate

At the moment, this is unknown, as the artifact set will be tied to a domain in the upcoming Inazuma region that will be released on July 21.

All Pieces:

(the exact items’ names are unknown at this time)

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Flower

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Plume

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Sands

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Goblet

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Circlet