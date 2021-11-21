How to get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Everyone loves Shiny Pokémon, but getting them isn’t always easy. While there are a number of ways to get Shiny Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there is one item that will really help players increase the numbers of Shinys in their collections.

The Shiny Charm is a post-game item that players can get only after they have caught all the Pokémon in the game and filled out their Sinnoh PokéDex. There are 149 Pokémon in total that players will need to catch to get access to the Shiny Charm. While this might take a while, it does give players a reason to explore every location in the game fully to get all the Pokémon that they need for the Sinnoh PokéDex.

Once that is complete, players can go to the Hotel Grand Lake to the south of Valor Lakefront. Here, you can speak with an NPC in the far left of the hotel and you will get the Shiny Charm from them.

Interestingly, the Shiny Charm only seems to improve the Shiny odds for Breeding at the moment, despite the Charm normally offering improved odds for random encounters as well. As such, players might decide that it is quite worth the effort this time around.