How to get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Hunting for shiny Pokémon is an activity many trainers indulge in while playing mainstream Pokémon games. Despite being a very mundane task in general, trainers go to great lengths just to catch a shiny version of a Pokémon. Hence, many trainers would be looking to acquire the Shiny Charm item in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which increases the odds of a shiny Pokémon appearing. That said, the item isn’t easy to obtain and requires players to reach the end game.

How to unlock Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Suppose you are familiar with the Shiny Charm item or have obtained it in previous generation games. In that case, you’ll know the requisite to acquire it is basically filling the entire Pokédex of that game, and it’s also the case with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Yes, this means you’ll have to go through the entire storyline and catch all 400 Pokémon in the game. Furthermore, some Pokémon are version exclusives, so the only way to obtain them would be by trading with another trainer. If you successfully get all 400 Pokémon and complete the Paldea Pokédex, head to Mesagoze academy and interact with your homeroom teacher Professor Jacq. He will scan through your Pokédex, and if it’s complete, he will award you a diploma for completing it and the coveted Shiny Charm.

The base odds of encountering a shiny Pokémon is 1/4096, which improves to 1/1365.57 if you have the Shiny Charm. The item basically triples the chances of encountering a shiny Pokémon and thus is integral if you are shiny hunting.