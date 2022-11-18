All Pokémon exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet

Pokémon Scarlet brings with it a specific set of distinct features similar to previous titles in the franchise. A particular aspect that has always been different and noticeable in every iteration of the Pokémon game are the exclusive creatures you can catch and train depending on which game you decide to purchase. Here is a list of Pokémon that are exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet.

Which Pokémon are exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet?

Pokémon Scarlet has its own set of specific monsters that are exclusive to the game, similar to its counterpart, Pokémon Violet. You’ll only be able to catch these creatures within this title, so if you want to acquire the Pokémon unique to Pokémon Violet, you will have to find a trade partner willing to send it to you.

With that said, here are all of the 24 version exclusive Pokémons in Pokémon Scarlet:

Koraidon – Fighting/Dragon-type Pokémon

– Fighting/Dragon-type Pokémon Armarouge – Fire/Psychic-type Pokémon

– Fire/Psychic-type Pokémon Brute Bonnet – Grass/Dark-type Pokémon

– Grass/Dark-type Pokémon Skrelp – Poison/Water-type Pokémon

– Poison/Water-type Pokémon Dragalge – Poison/Dragon-type Pokémon

– Poison/Dragon-type Pokémon Larvitar – Rock/Ground-type Pokémon

– Rock/Ground-type Pokémon Pupitar – Rock/Ground-type Pokémon

– Rock/Ground-type Pokémon Tyranitar – Rock/Ground-type Pokémon

– Rock/Ground-type Pokémon Deino – Dark/Dragon-type Pokémon

– Dark/Dragon-type Pokémon Zweilous – Dark/Dragon-type Pokémon

– Dark/Dragon-type Pokémon Hydreigon – Dark/Dragon-type Pokémon

– Dark/Dragon-type Pokémon Tauros – Fighting/Fire-type Pokémon

– Fighting/Fire-type Pokémon Drifloon – Ghost/Flying-type Pokémon

Ghost/Flying-type Pokémon Drifblim – Ghost/Flying-type Pokémon

– Ghost/Flying-type Pokémon Stunky – Poison/Dark-type Pokémon

– Poison/Dark-type Pokémon Skuntank – Poison/Dark-type Pokémon

– Poison/Dark-type Pokémon Oranguru – Normal/Psychic-type Pokémon

– Normal/Psychic-type Pokémon Stonjourner – Rock-type Pokémon

– Rock-type Pokémon Great Tusk – Ground/Fighting-type Pokémon

– Ground/Fighting-type Pokémon Sandy Shocks – Electric/Ground-type Pokémon

– Electric/Ground-type Pokémon Scream Tail – Fairy/Psychic-type Pokémon

– Fairy/Psychic-type Pokémon Flutter Mane – Ghost/Fairy-type Pokémon

– Ghost/Fairy-type Pokémon Slither Wing – Bug/Fighting-type Pokémon

– Bug/Fighting-type Pokémon Roaring Moon – Dragon/Dark-type Pokémon

These are all of the exclusive creatures included in Pokémon Scarlet. Even though Tauros is also included in Pokémon Violet, it’s important to note that the Scarlet version is a Fighting/Fire-type while the Violet version is a Fighting/Water-type.