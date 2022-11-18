All Pokémon exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet
A total of 24 Pokémon are exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet.
Pokémon Scarlet brings with it a specific set of distinct features similar to previous titles in the franchise. A particular aspect that has always been different and noticeable in every iteration of the Pokémon game are the exclusive creatures you can catch and train depending on which game you decide to purchase. Here is a list of Pokémon that are exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet.
Which Pokémon are exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet?
Pokémon Scarlet has its own set of specific monsters that are exclusive to the game, similar to its counterpart, Pokémon Violet. You’ll only be able to catch these creatures within this title, so if you want to acquire the Pokémon unique to Pokémon Violet, you will have to find a trade partner willing to send it to you.
With that said, here are all of the 24 version exclusive Pokémons in Pokémon Scarlet:
- Koraidon – Fighting/Dragon-type Pokémon
- Armarouge – Fire/Psychic-type Pokémon
- Brute Bonnet – Grass/Dark-type Pokémon
- Skrelp – Poison/Water-type Pokémon
- Dragalge – Poison/Dragon-type Pokémon
- Larvitar – Rock/Ground-type Pokémon
- Pupitar – Rock/Ground-type Pokémon
- Tyranitar – Rock/Ground-type Pokémon
- Deino – Dark/Dragon-type Pokémon
- Zweilous – Dark/Dragon-type Pokémon
- Hydreigon – Dark/Dragon-type Pokémon
- Tauros – Fighting/Fire-type Pokémon
- Drifloon – Ghost/Flying-type Pokémon
- Drifblim – Ghost/Flying-type Pokémon
- Stunky – Poison/Dark-type Pokémon
- Skuntank – Poison/Dark-type Pokémon
- Oranguru – Normal/Psychic-type Pokémon
- Stonjourner – Rock-type Pokémon
- Great Tusk – Ground/Fighting-type Pokémon
- Sandy Shocks – Electric/Ground-type Pokémon
- Scream Tail – Fairy/Psychic-type Pokémon
- Flutter Mane – Ghost/Fairy-type Pokémon
- Slither Wing – Bug/Fighting-type Pokémon
- Roaring Moon – Dragon/Dark-type Pokémon
These are all of the exclusive creatures included in Pokémon Scarlet. Even though Tauros is also included in Pokémon Violet, it’s important to note that the Scarlet version is a Fighting/Fire-type while the Violet version is a Fighting/Water-type.