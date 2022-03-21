How to get the Snoop Dogg bundle in Call of Duty: Warzone, Vanguard and COD Mobile

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to video games. From being included in many marketing campaigns for games to occasionally lending playing as him, there are plenty of instances where the rapper has had a connection to some of the most well-known video games. The latest example is the Snoop Dogg Operator bundle in Call of Duty: Warzone, Vanguard, and COD Mobile. His first appearance in Call of Duty since he had a voice-over pack in Ghosts. Here is how to get it.

Starting in Call of Duty: Mobile, you can earn Snoop Dogg items by a Lucky Draw on April 1. In this version, he will be in a 24K gold embroidered outfit, and the bundle will also give you a gold plated and diamond encrusted legendary SMG. The SMG has a unique death effect and will look brighter the more eliminations you get in a game with it.

A couple of weeks later, on April 19 in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard, a different operator pack will be available. This pack will come with Snoop Dogg wearing a hat and leather coat, two additional outfits, and will be voiced by the man himself. As of this writing, we do not know every item included in this pack, but we know there will be ten (with three exclusive to Vanguard) and 20 operator progression levels.

We do not know for sure what the price of the Warzone and Vanguard bundle will cost at this moment, but if it is like other packs, it will likely set you back about 2,400 COD points.