How to get the Song of Resonance in Lost Ark

There are over 20 songs for you to learn in Lost Ark, each with it’s own unique effect, be it large or small. And although you’ll find a few on your initial run through Luterra, the vast majority will only become available once you finally unlock sailing. Perhaps the first one you’ll need to track down in your trusty vessel is the Song of Resonance, which has the ability to, “open hidden spaces,” and is critical to finding many of Lost Ark’s best-kept secrets.

Before you head out to buy the Song of Resonance though, make sure you have enough money to complete the transaction, a steep price of 16,500 Pirate Coins. If you’re short on money, be sure to check our guide on how to get plenty of Pirate Coins quickly. Once you have enough coins, it’s time to head to Peyto Island.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Don’t let the name confuse you. Although at first glance Peyto Island might look like any other island off the coast of Pleccia, it’s really more of a gigantic luxury cruise ship. Once you arrive, head up the middle set of stairs to the deck of the ship. From there, hang a right and head to the location circled below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here you’ll find an NPC named Treasure Hunter Igran, who will sell you, among other things, the sheet music for the Song of Resonance.

