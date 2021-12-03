How to get the Stolen Secrets commendation in Sea of Thieves

It isn’t a pirate story without a little buried treasure, is it? But setting pirate crews on a journey to find your treasure is only half the fun. If you want to earn the Stolen Secrets Commendation in Sea of Thieves, you’ll need to capture the Map Bundle of another ship and add it to your own Captain’s Table.

How to get the Stolen Secrets Commendation

To get this commendation, you need to place a Map Bundle you stole from an enemy ship onto your Captain’s Table. There are technically three ways to go about this.

The easiest is to simply ask a friend to let you swipe their Map Bundle. Whether you give the map back after getting the commendation is immaterial, after all. However, that isn’t entirely in keeping with the spirit of the achievement, so some captains might prefer to do it the old-fashioned way.

You can sneak onto an enemy ship. This is usually easier said than done, but for those who like a challenge this is the way to go. Once you go to their Captain’s Table, steal the Map Bundle that is there. You can then return to your own ship and trigger the Place or Combine command on your own Captain’s Table while holding the stolen Map Bundle.

The other option is to take the Map Bundle by force. Once you sink an enemy ship, their Map Bundle will float to the surface of the waves along with the rest of their wreckage. Simply grab it and add it to your own Captain’s Table.

You don’t actually need to go to where the map takes you to earn the Stolen Secrets Commendation. The act of adding it to your own Captain’s Table is enough to do the job.