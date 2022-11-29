World of Warcraft is known for having some truly stunning mounts. Over the years, the game has released at least one thousand different ones to collect. Some are simply recolors of other mounts, but others are truly unique. When a new expansion launches, you can always rely on a special mount to be offered with it for players that are willing to upgrade their expansion purchase. Dragonflight is no exception. Here is how to get the Tangled Dreamweaver mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Obtaining the Tangled Dreamweaver mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Obtaining the Tangled Dreamweaver mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is actually extremely simple provided you are okay with shelling out a bit of extra money for the Dragonflight expansion. Currently, there are three different editions when purchasing Dragonflight. The base game only gives you access to the expansion with little no no extra goodies.

Players who want to get the Tangled Dreamweaver must purchase either the Heroic edition or Epic Edition of the Dragonflight expansion. The Heroic Edition costs $69.99 and comes with the expansion, the Tangled Dreamweaver mount, as well as a level 60 character boost and a Murkastrasza Pet.

The Epic Edition costs $89.99 and comes with everything from the Heroic Edition plus the Timewalker’s Hearthstone effect, Diadem of the Spell-Keeper head-slot transmog, Wings of Awakening back-slot transmog in 5 color variants, and 30 days of game time.

Where to redeem the Tangled Dreamweaver mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Once you purchase either the Heroic or Epic Edition of Dragonflight, the Tangled Dreamweaver mount will appear as a gift in your mount collection tab in-game. Simply right click it and select open to add the mount to your collection.