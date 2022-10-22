How to get the Test Drive trophy/achievement in Violence and Timing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Violence and Timing is the 10th mission in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, and for the most part it’s a driving mission. One of the trophies/achievements in Violence and Timing is Test Drive, which requires you to drive five vehicle types during the mission. This, like many things in war, is easier said than done. But you’re Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, and if you can shoot terrorists while hanging upside down by one ankle from a moving, burning helicopter, then you can drive a few cars, right?

How to drive five vehicle types in Violence and Timing

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first thing that makes this trophy/achievement difficult is knowing what counts as a vehicle type. A lot of the vehicles in the convoy look different, but are of the same type. For example, those large flatbed trucks all count as the same type, regardless of whether or not they’re covered, or of whether or not they’re carrying a load.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This means that there are only three driveable vehicle types in the AQ convoy itself: the pickup truck, the flatbed truck, and the armored car. The APV isn’t driveable because you board it then immediately blow it up without driving it, and neither is the black SUV, as the mission basically completes when you open its back door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

So, the other two of the five vehicle types are civilian vehicles: the civilian car, and the civilian van. There are several of these parked on the right-hand side of the road during the mission, but you have to stop in order to get out of your current vehicle without dying, and this risks getting too far behind the convoy and failing the mission. There’s a car very soon after you hijack your first pickup truck, then a van soon after that. Stop as close to them as you can, sprint to them, and put your foot down as soon as you’re in. It’s tight, but it is possible to get both of them without getting so far behind that you fail the mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After that, there are numerous flatbed trucks to hijack, and the first armored car is pretty early on too. Ram it to throw the LMG gunner off balance, then shoot him when he pops up, before pulling alongside, jumping across and throwing the driver out. The trophy/achievement might not pop as soon as you hijack the fifth vehicle. For us, it didn’t pop until we’d been driving it for a minute or so.