How to get the Town Crier Pack for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Borderlands franchise was never one to shy away from cool and wacky cosmetics and skins and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is no different. One such addition to the game is the Town Crier Pack. It includes the Wanderlust Armor Pattern and the Thine Humble Devs Banner. However, getting it can be quite a process. Here’s how to unlock the Town Crier Pack for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Town Crier Pack allows you to show off your dedication to the game through the two mentioned items. In order to earn both, you must perform some tasks outside of the game. You’ll first need to head to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands official website.

Subscribe to receive newsletters and digital marketing from 2K and Gearbox You will need a verified 2K account

Create a SHiFT Account with an email that matches your 2K Account

Log in with your SHiFT account in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Once a player logs into their SHiFT account through Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, they will be sent an in-game email where they can collect the items. For those not sure what SHiFT is, it’s how Gearbox rewards players with in-game items and special events. Whereas a 2K account is used by the studio to send out newsletters and information regarding current and upcoming games.

There is a time limit to get the Town Crier Pack. Players must complete the steps before December 31, 2023.