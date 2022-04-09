How to get the Trick Mirror legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Trick Mirror is one of the many legendary wards you can find in the Wonderlands. Thanks to misdirection, this ward will keep you safe from harm as if you were magic or something. While this ward is active, it gives you a 75% chance for bullets and arrows to be reflected at nearby enemies. That’s pretty impressive, even for some low-level magic. Here is how you can get the Trick Mirror legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get your hands on this legendary ward for quite some time. This is because you need to access the Chaos Chamber to obtain it. The Chaos Chamber is the randomized endgame dungeon that you can grind in order to get loot and find new bosses to fight. This area offers its own pool of legendary items and the Trick Mirror is among them. The good news is that obtaining the ward isn’t as difficult as it may seem.

Getting legendary loot from the Chaos Chamber is easy. While you can get loot from any enemy, miniboss, or boss that you fight, the real place to get loot in the Chaos Chamber is the loot room at the end. After beating the boss of your Chaos Chamber run, you will enter a loot room with a chest and a bunch of rabbit statues with different symbols above their heads. Throughout your Chaos Chamber runs, you get crystals. These crystals can be spent on the rabbit statues to get loot of specific types. To get the ward, you will want to spend all of your crystals on the shield rabbit statue. This will give you the best chance of obtaining the Trick Mirror. You can also raise your Loot Luck to help increase your chances of getting legendary gear even more.