Chaos Chamber Chaos Levels in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands explained

The Chaos Chamber forms the endgame of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. It provides players with randomized dungeons to fight their way through for incredibly powerful rewards. However, the endgame gets harder after your first completed run, thanks to Chaos Levels. This guide explains how Chaos Levels work so you can dive right in.

What are Chaos Levels?

Image via Gearbox Software

Each time you complete a Chaos Run in the Chaos Chamber, you unlock the ability to toggle higher Chaos Levels. The higher the Chaos Level you apply to the Chaos Run, the more health enemies will have and the more damage they’ll deal. However, you earn better loot and more experience and gold for completing Chaos Runs on a higher Chaos Level. From the game’s initial launch on March 25, the highest Chaos Level you can reach is Chaos Level 20. Gearbox Software plans to increase this in post-launch updates.

Chaos Runs differ slightly from the standard Chaos Chamber experience because they’re set for all players. They aren’t randomized as regular Chaos Chamber runs are, meaning you can replay them on higher Chaos Levels and master them over time as you earn new loot. Chaos Ruins have stat checks that require you to have weapons and armor of a certain level, meaning you can’t access them immediately.

Tackling Chaos Runs on higher Chaos Levels increases your chances of earning Chaos Tier loot. This is the highest tier loot in the game and is what you should be chasing if you want to create the best builds possible.