How to get the True Ending in Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers is a big adventure for everyone’s favorite hedgehog. There are five islands full of a variety of courses and other challenges to conquer, and after all that, you can still miss out on the game’s true ending if you don’t do something very specific. If you want to make sure you see the true ending, then read on for the important info. Do note that explaining it requires some pretty big spoilers.

How do I unlock Sonic Frontiers’ true ending?

Sonic Frontiers ends with a battle against the ultimate Titan, Supreme. After that battle, he travels to space to confront an evil known as The End — but you won’t actually get to play this battle yourself unless you set the game to Hard Mode. Yep, that’s it. Playing the game’s true ending just means changing one setting in the menu, and you can do it right before the final Titan fight if you wish.

With Hard Mode activated, you’ll actually get to experience the battle with The End. You’ll take control of Sage as she pilots Supreme, and the battle plays out like a bullet hell arcade game. If you’re not playing on Hard Mode, the conflict will be resolved without any actual input from you in a cutscene, which is kind of a letdown.

What happens when you get 100% completion Sonic Frontiers?

You might have read this guide thinking that you needed to complete 100% of Sonic Frontiers to see the true ending (a task that can take roughly 30 to 40 hours). Doing that, however, merely gets you some bragging rights. There is no major reward for completing 100% of the game beyond your own sense of triumph.

That said, we can still help you reach that 100% goal if that's something you want to do.