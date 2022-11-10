How long does Sonic Frontiers take to beat? Casual and 100% completion

Sonic Frontiers is a real shake-up for the series. The open-zone gameplay offers players lots of freedom in how they tackle the game’s objectives, whether they want to see every nook and cranny or simply play through casually, stopping for harder challenges every once in a while. So how long does Sonic Frontiers take to beat? That depends on how much you want to do.

How Long to Beat Sonic Frontiers — Main Story

There are five different islands to explore in Sonic Frontiers, and they do vary in size. You’ll have to clear them all if you want to finish the game’s main story though. Doing that requires you to defeat Titans like Giganto and complete the game’s other main missions, but there’s a lot you can skip if you’re just trying to see credits as soon as possible. If that’s your goal, you’ll beat Sonic Frontiers in roughly 12 to 15 hours.

How Long to Beat Sonic Frontiers — 100% Completion

If you intend to take your time and thoroughly explore all five islands, you’ll spend considerably more time with Sonic Frontiers. There are lots of challenge locations on Kronos Island, and the same goes for Ares Island and the other three. Fortunately, you can travel between islands once you unlock more of them, so you can always revisit previous locations and go for 100% completion later on. If that’s what you want to do, expect to spend between 30 and 40 hours seeing everything Sonic Frontiers has to offer.

How Long to Beat Sonic Frontiers — Average Time

Most folks are going to fall somewhere between these two extremes, spending some time with challenges but not necessarily collecting every Vault Key or going for an S Rank time in every Cyber Space stage. Thus, the average time is going to fall between the ranges of the other two, taking roughly 20 to 30 hours.