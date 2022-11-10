All challenge locations on Ares Island, and how to complete them

Challenges are open-world activities that players can complete while exploring the islands of Sonic Frontiers. Each island contains a set number of challenges, and these missions will grab you various rewards and Memory Tokens. Each challenge completed will uncover a piece of the map, and completing all challenges on an island will unlock Fast Travel. This guide will show the challenge locations on Ares Island and how to complete them.

All Ares Island challenge locations and how to solve them

Ares Island is the second open-world environment you will explore. Knuckles is trapped here, and these challenges will help earn you Memory tokens and upgrades to help you free him. Ensure you are familiar with the Light Dash technique; the Cyloop ability is also required to complete many of these challenges. Please refer to the chart below to coordinate the challenge number and location. The first 25 challenges are located at Kronos Island.

26: This challenge is a relatively simple one. Activate the obelisk, then attack it with your combo attacks. Deal enough damage and this challenge will be complete.

Screenshot by Gamepur

27: Jump and stomp on these pair of ancient switches to complete this challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

28: Jump on the platform and use a homing attack to launch the ball through the hoop.

Screenshot by Gamepur

29: This challenge is a time-limited race. Activate the point, then use the nearby rails to climb the small hill and reach the endpoint.

Screenshot by Gamepur

30: This challenge is a throwback to the first challenge of the game. Walk on the ancient switches to activate them. Use the Stomp ability (Press Circle / B while in the air) to break this third switch down until it activates.

Screenshot by Gamepur

31: Activate this hourglass and race up the valley through the blue gates to wrap this challenge up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

32: Jump on all of the floating platforms and Cyloop the blue flames to complete this task.

Screenshot by Gamepur

33: Another light block puzzle. This one is much simpler than the puzzle from earlier. Complete the puzzle to finish this task.

Screenshot by Gamepur

34: A good ole fashioned race. Take advantage of the floating platforms nearby to reach the end point within the time limit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

35: This one is simple. As with the earlier challenge, deal 100 damage before the timer runs down to complete it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

36: Another pair of hoops to shoot balls through. This angle is a bit tough, so jump and use the homing attack when you’re above the balls to hit them correctly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

37: The third block puzzle on Ares Island is the easiest to execute. Make a smooth line and stay on the ground to quickly get this one over with.

Screenshot by Gamepur

38: This one must be done at night. You will see a blue spirit flying near the trees surrounding this challenge area. Run up to it and activate the spirit to end this mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

39: This one is easy but will test your reflexes. You must stand on the platform and use the parry (L1+R1) to deflect shots back at the target.

Screenshot by Gamepur

40: Another hourglass, which means this task is timed. Run through the blue gates, but be mindful of the gaps between cliffs. As tempting as boosting might seem, use the standard run to ensure you don’t fall off the edge of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

41: The classic three ancient switches are back but bigger than ever. Use the stomp maneuver multiple times on each of the three switches to finish this puzzle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

42: Use the Cyloop on each of the three torches in the order from one to three totems they mirror. Cyloop, the middle, left, then right torch to complete this challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

43: This challenge is different than the rest. Use the Cyloop around a torch to activate it. The torches have colored lights, starting from one and counting up to five. Activate the torches from one to five, and this challenge is complete.

Screenshot by Gamepur

44: This challenge must be completed at night. Use the Cyloop to extinguish the blue flames. More will appear as you extinguish them, so Cyloop, all of them to finish this mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

45: For this challenge, you must enter all of the blue gates, but this time from above. Homing attack the metal flower nearby to catapult through the air, then freefall through the remaining gates.

Screenshot by Gamepur

46: This one is a challenging puzzle. You must activate the light squares without jumping or breaking your chain. Follow the diagram below to solve this puzzle and complete this task.

Screenshot by Gamepur

47: For this activity, Cyloop around the device in the middle of this room. You must then use the homing attack to launch two balls through the hoops. Do each of them, and this activity is complete.

Screenshot by Gamepur

48: This challenge requires you to platform up to the three floating platforms nearby, then use the Cyloop around the blue energy on each one. Once all three have been looped, this activity will be finished.

Screenshot by Gamepur

49: Run through the blue gates, then Cyloop around the debris. The debris will transform into a wall. Use the boost wall run technique to climb and run through the remaining blue gates.

Screenshot by Gamepur

50: Use a homing attack on the nearby flower to free-fall through the blue gates and finish this mission. You can use the boost in the air to speed your descent.

Screenshot by Gamepur

51: Another challenge, another block puzzle to work through. Stay on the outside edges to see this one through to the end.

Screenshot by Gamepur

52: This challenge is a fun test of your left and right dodge abilities. Stand on the three squares and flick left or right to pass this test.

Screenshot by Gamepur

53: For this one, you must activate the hourglass and race to the cliff’s top. Take advantage of the nearby rails and lifts to make it to the end with ease.

Screenshot by Gamepur

54: This challenge is timed, but instead of a simple race, you must run through a series of blue gates before the time runs out. If you miss a gate, the challenge will fail, and you must try again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Complete all these challenges to earn a lot of attack and defense upgrades for Sonic to bring to Elder Koco. Running this gauntlet will unlock Fast Travel to any Portal on this island, even if you haven’t visited them yet.