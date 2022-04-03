How to get the Twin Soul legendary sword in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Twin Soul is one of the many legendary melee weapons that you can find scattered throughout the Wonderlands. This weapon has two abilities that make it stand out amongst the other legendary melee weapons. The Warrior ability makes it so melee attacks increase your damage reduction and melee damage dealt by 8.0%. The Echo ability makes your melee attacks deal 10% of all of the non-melee damage dealt over the previous 10 seconds as bonus damage. Both abilities make this weapon an unstoppable force. Here is where you can get the Twin Soul legendary Sword in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You won’t be able to farm for the Twin Soul for a long time. This is because the boss that drops it is near the end of the game. The boss that drops this weapon is Knight Mare. To reach Knight Mare, you will first need to reach the Ossu-Gol Necropolis section of the game. This is the second to last area of the game and Knight Mare is at the end of it. Follow the campaign and you will end up running into Knight Mare when you reach the end of the necropolis.

Knight Mare is a decently difficult boss that has two phases and three health bars. You will want to make sure to bring weapons that deal poison, cryo, and electric damage to help make the fight a little easier. You can easily farm this boss by spawning at the Hall of Heroes fast travel point. As always, we recommend you find as many Lucky Dice as possible before farming to help increase your Loot Luck and make farming for legendary weapons easier.