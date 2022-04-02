How to get the Twister legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Twister is one of the legendary spells that you can come across in the Wonderlands. This spell, while simple, deals tremendous damage against multiple types of enemies. This is because this spell deals two different elemental damages at one time. Whichever kind you get determines which elemental types of damage it deals. For instance, the Twister of Peril deals poison and cryo damage. Here is how you can get the Twister legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this spell, you will need to reach the point of the game where you go to the Weepwild Dankness. This isn’t incredibly far into the campaign. You end up going to this location immediately after clearing the Brighthoof part of the campaign and obtaining the Sword of Souls. Once that is complete, go to the Weepwild Dankness and complete the quest, Thy Bard, With a Vengeance. During this quest, you will need to assist Torgue.

At the end of the Thy Bard, With a Vengeance quest, you will come across the Banshee boss. You should be around level 12 to 15 when you fight this boss the first time. Of course, you will want to come back later to farm it for your chance to get the Twister spell. You will also want to increase your Loot Luck as much as possible by finding the Lucky Dice in each area of the map. When returning to the Banshee fight, fast travel to Corrupted Heart. This is the area right outside the boss arena and will make farming the boss much easier.