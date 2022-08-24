There are plenty of vehicles to choose from in Tower of Fantasy. These vehicles range from motorcycles to mechanical birds that are reminiscent of Chocobos. One of the more sought-after mounts in the game is the Monocross. This vehicle looks like a robot unicorn and requires a few parts to build. One of the parts that are hidden somewhere in the world is the Unicorn Cyberlimbs. This piece of needed to complete the puzzle that is the Monocross.

How to get the Unicorn Cyberlimbs in Tower of Fantasy

The Cyberlimbs, unlike other pieces of the Unicorn vehicle, are found up in the northernmost region of the game. This snow-covered land is called the Warren region and it is the fifth location you will go to in the game. Before you can enter this area, you will need to upgrade your Suppressor to at least V3.4 to withstand the radiation. Once that is accomplished, make your way to the location marked on the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The location marked on the map is on top of a large mountain of ice and can be difficult to reach. Make sure you have your jetpack equipped so that you can more easily traverse the environment. It is easiest to reach this area by going to the Warren Snow Peak Spacerift and going south.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In this area, you will be looking for a Supply Pod that is on top of a wooden structure. This structure is protected by three mechs that are all level 40 or above. Open the Supply Pod and you will get the Unicorn Cyberlimbs. Once you have all of the parts for the Unicorn vehicle, go into the vehicle menu and unlock the Monocross.