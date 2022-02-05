In the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the bigger threat zombies have a need to stay away from UV rays. The sun and any UV lamps that shine on them will cause them to burn up and die, leading to them staying in abandoned buildings during the daytime. Because of this, safe zones constantly have UV lamps on, and you will occasionally come across UV bars that can be thrown to keep infected from a certain area. However, there is a UV flashlight that may save you while making the zombies into bacon in a tight corner. Here is how to get the UV flashlight in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

To unlock the UV flashlight, all you need to do is keep playing through the main story missions. You will be given one during the mission “Welcome on Board.” It does take a bit to get to this point in the story, so don’t worry about not having it over a dozen hours into the game. When you have it equipped, point it at zombies to damage and stun them.

The UV flashlight is one of Dying Light 2’s six Nightrunner tools. These items never break and don’t need to be repaired, but some of them need stamina or to recharge. The UV flashlight is in the latter of those two. As you use it, the battery will drain and need to recharge for a while. If you want to upgrade it and make it more useful, take it to any Craftmaster and upgrade it with Military Tech you find from GRE Drops, Old World Money, and Zombie Trophies.