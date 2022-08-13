There are a lot of different vehicles that you can unlock as you make your journey through Tower of Fantasy. Some of these vehicles are motorcycles, others are unicorns, and some are flying cars. The Voyager Engine vehicle is a flying car that you can drive around different regions. Before you can get this car, you will need the parts for it. This guide covers how you can get the Voyager Engine in Tower of Fantasy.

How to get the Voyager Engine in Tower of Fantasy

The Engine of the Voyager vehicle is perhaps the most annoying piece to obtain. It isn’t difficult, but it does require multiple steps. First, you need to complete the secret Hyenas Base mission in the Banges region. Start off by finding the oil rig off the coast to the west of the Signal Station Ruins Spacerift.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach this area, you will meet a Hyena Guard at the entrance that will mention a friend who got captured. Go to Banges dock and talk to Lozwall. This NPC can be found near the food vendor. After talking to them, return to the oil rig and talk to the Hyena Guard. Respond to his dialogue with the two bottom dialogue answers and he will let you onto the rig.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you can get onto the rig, look around and you will find information about the Hyenas Carnival. This area is where you will find the Voyager Engine. Make your way to the Spacerift on Raincaller Island. This is the island in the northwest part of the Navia region. From there, head northwest to find another oil rig.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the oil rig, talk to the Hyena Guard at the entrance and give the following answers to his dialogue:

I’m here for the Hyenas Carnival

Hyena Queen

This is the seventh Hyenas Carnival

The Heirs of Aida of course

Responding in this way will result in the Hyena Guard granting you access to the festival. Once you are in, talk to the Hyena Member at the top of the rig that is standing in front of the Supply Pod.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you talk to him, he will mention that he wants sizzling meat. If you have any on you, give it to him. If not, head to a cooking station and craft some sizzling meat. Once he gets some meat, he will grant you access to the Supply Pod behind him that contains the Voyager Engine.