How to get the Wailing Banshee legendary melee weapon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Wailing Banshee is a powerful weapon that you should consider getting your hands on. This legendary melee weapon has the ability to send out three homing projectiles whenever you make a melee attack. Each of these projectiles deals 50% weapon damage to targets that are behind the original enemy hit. This weapon is great for melee-focused builds. Here is how you can get the Wailing Banshee legendary melee weapon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can obtain this weapon easily because it is a world drop. World drop items are ones that can drop from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources include minibosses, bosses, chests, and Lucky Dice. You can even obtain the item from normal enemies. Unfortunately, waiting for this item to drop from one of the normal loot sources can take a while. Luckily, this weapon can be farmed as well.

If you are looking to farm the Wailing Banshee, you can do so by taking on the Banshee boss. This boss is located in the Weepwild Dankness and cannot be fought until you have reached the Thy Bard, With a Vengeance quest in the campaign. At the end of this quest, you will fight the Banshee. Afterward, you can go back into the area to begin your farming. If you are returning to this boss later on, you can easily access the boss arena by going to the Corrupted Heart fast travel location. Remember to increase your Loot Luck before farming for legendary items to give you a better chance at receiving them.