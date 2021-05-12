How to get the wealth inside the locked house in Dublin in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ireland is a brand new location for you to visit in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. You’ll need access to the Wrath of the Druids DLC if you want to visit this region, featuring a brand new story and adventure for Eivor to embark on. What’s also included in the DLC is the many rare locations you can visit and new pieces of wealth you can obtain. There’s a tricky piece of wealth inside a locked house in Dublin that you have to figure out how to grab.

There’s no clear way for you to get inside this building. Both the front door, side door, and back window are blocked in some manner.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to access the wealth inside the building, you need to climb to the top of the house and break open the roof. However, even when you try to break the window on the roof, you cannot get inside. Instead, you need to break the rope of the crate at the top of the building and cut whatever is hanging inside of the home.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you do that, you can now access the back area of the house and jump inside by jumping on the logs sticking out of the water. You can loot the chest inside to find a chest full of resources, and then you can break the barred doors to leave the building using your melee weapon.