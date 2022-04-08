How to get the White Rider in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The White Rider is an interesting legendary SMG you can find in the Wonderlands. All legendary weapons have their special abilities. The White Rider shoots a beam of energy that connects to nearby enemies behind the first enemy hit. This weapon is great for dealing with large crowds, especially since it comes in the poison element. Here is how you can get the White Rider in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The White Rider, like most other legendary items in the Wonderlands, is a world drop item. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source in the game. These loot sources consist of bosses, minibosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and pretty much anything else that can drop loot such as normal enemies. Unfortunately, this means that it can be a little difficult to obtain the weapon. Luckily, there is a way to farm this item to make things a little easier.

To farm the White Rider, you will need to progress far enough in the game to complete the Karnok’s Wall area. In this area, you will help Wastard out with the Son of a Witch quest. At the end of the quest, you will fight Waster/Son of a Witch. After the right, complete the area and you will be able to come back to farm the boss. You can easily reach the boss arena by using the Positive Headspace fast travel point marked on the map above. Make sure to raise your Loot Luck stat before farming for legendary gear. This can be done by finding the Lucky Dice around the Wonderlands, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and by equipping items that boost the stat.